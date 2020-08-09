Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ICF International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

