Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 707 call options.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $213.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $213.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

