Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%.
Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.