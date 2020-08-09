Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

