Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

HLIT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 273,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

