Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 154.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

