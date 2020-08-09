William Blair Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Invesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 397,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

