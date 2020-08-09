William Blair Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Invesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 397,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00
Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million
$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira This Quarter
$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million
$184.59 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc This Quarter
$184.59 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc This Quarter
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report