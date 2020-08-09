Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $591.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

