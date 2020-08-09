Wedbush Comments on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

