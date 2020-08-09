Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

