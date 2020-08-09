Dawn Hillman Purchases 132 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman bought 132 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £200.64 ($246.91).
Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
