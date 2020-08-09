Dawn Hillman Purchases 132 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman bought 132 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £200.64 ($246.91).

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

