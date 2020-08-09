TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the period.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

