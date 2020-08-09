Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Earnings History and Estimates for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

