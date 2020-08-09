Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

