IAA to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 129.36%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

IAA stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after buying an additional 3,575,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $57,933,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after purchasing an additional 808,425 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $18,714,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.