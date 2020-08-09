Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.