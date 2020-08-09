MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Insider Stefan Allanson Acquires 32 Shares

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £200.96 ($247.30).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 624 ($7.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 667.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. MJ Gleeson PLC has a one year low of GBX 6.54 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($12.43). The firm has a market cap of $363.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 834 ($10.26).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

