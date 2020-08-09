DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE LPX opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.