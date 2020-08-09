Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Silver Call Options (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,894% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at about $6,327,000.

ZSL stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

