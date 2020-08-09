Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

