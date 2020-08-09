Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

