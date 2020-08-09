Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRET. BTIG Research increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of IRET opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 272.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

