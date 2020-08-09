Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of LYB opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

