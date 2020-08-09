Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of LYB opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report