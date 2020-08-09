Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVST)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Envista stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $14,378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $1,913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $46,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $29,755,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Bear Market

Earnings History and Estimates for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report