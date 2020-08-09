Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Envista stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $14,378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $1,913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $46,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $29,755,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

