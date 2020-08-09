Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediciNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $6.30 on Thursday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.