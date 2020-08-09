Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

