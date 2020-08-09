Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $103.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $106.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.60 million, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $100.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $809,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 209.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

