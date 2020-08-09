Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.51. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,594 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 97.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,370 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 34.6% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $20,939,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $8,076,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

