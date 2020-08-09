Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $606.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 140.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

