Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Piper Sandler

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OptiNose stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 230.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 635.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

