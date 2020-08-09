Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OptiNose stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 230.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 635.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report