Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NNN stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

