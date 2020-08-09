Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report sales of $155.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.16 million. Inphi posted sales of $94.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $605.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $610.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.47 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $733.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,034 shares of company stock worth $13,259,860. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

IPHI stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

