Brokers Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,517. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

