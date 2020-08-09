Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NERV. BTIG Research cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

