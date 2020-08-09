Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NERV. BTIG Research cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report