Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $958.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.13 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $965.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,170. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SBH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

