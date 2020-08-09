Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.20 Million

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $79.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $82.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $301.33 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 208,262 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $30.13 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.