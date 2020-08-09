La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $267.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the lowest is $248.20 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $413.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

