RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.37. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

