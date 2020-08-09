Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report sales of $331.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $335.22 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $348.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

