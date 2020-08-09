Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,045 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,517. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

