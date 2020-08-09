Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,045 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,517. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million
Constellium NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
