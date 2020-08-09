Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.35 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $67.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $68.70 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $276.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.02 million, with estimates ranging from $252.29 million to $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 25.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

First Bancorp stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.