Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Proofpoint Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Proofpoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFPT. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $56,275,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 141,761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $212,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

