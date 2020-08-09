Brokers Offer Predictions for RingCentral Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $287.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.86 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,251,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $1,802,690.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,219,461.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

