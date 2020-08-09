$225.42 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $225.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.26 million. EZCORP reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $893.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.11 million to $900.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $970.46 million, with estimates ranging from $968.28 million to $972.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.