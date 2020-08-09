Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEG. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

PEG stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

