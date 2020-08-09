Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

