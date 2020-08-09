First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $163.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $166.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $659.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.20 million to $681.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $612.80 million, with estimates ranging from $594.60 million to $631.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

