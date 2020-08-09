Minerva Neurosciences Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

