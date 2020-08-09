$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.33 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $28.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPNT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Fondren Management LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.76. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

