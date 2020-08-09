Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (TSE: FN):
- 7/29/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00.
Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.77. First National Financial Corp has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.86.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$274.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Corp will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Stephen Smith bought 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,343,649 shares in the company, valued at C$216,857,954.97. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total value of C$100,011.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,793 shares of company stock worth $900,346.
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.