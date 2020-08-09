Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (TSE: FN):

7/29/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.77. First National Financial Corp has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$274.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Corp will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen Smith bought 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,343,649 shares in the company, valued at C$216,857,954.97. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total value of C$100,011.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,793 shares of company stock worth $900,346.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

